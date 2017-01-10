Hostess recalls select Twinkies snacks over salmonella concern

Hostess Brands issued a voluntary recall of its holiday white peppermint Hostess Twinkies amid salmonella concerns.
The snack manufacturer announced the recall due to a recall by Blommer Chocolate Co. of its confectionery coating. The coating contains milk powder ingredients that were recalled due to a concern over salmonella contamination.
According to CNBC, no illnesses have been reported to date, and none of the snacks sampled have tested positive for salmonella.
