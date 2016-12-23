In this photo illustration, vials of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine are displayed on a counter at a Walgreens Pharmacy in Mill Valley, California. (Photo by Illustration Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DALLAS -- Two outbreaks of the mumps in North Texas have been linked to four different cheerleading competitions, the Department of State Health Services says.

Those who attended the following events are being notified that they were exposed to someone with the highly contagious disease.

Nov. 6: NCA North Texas Classic and North Texas Division II Classic at the University of Texas at Arlington

Nov. 19: Dallas Platinum Championship at the Dr. Pepper Arena in Frisco

Dec. 3: NCA Holiday Classic at the Dr. Pepper Arena in Frisco

Dec. 10: SC Christmas Classic at the Dallas Convention Center

So far 11 cases of the mumps have been reported to state health officials. People who develop symptoms should see a doctor immediately.

Symptoms include:

Tender or swollen salivary glands

Tender or swollen testicles

Fever (low)

Muscle aches

Fatigue

People who catch mumps usually feel symptoms 14-18 days after exposure, the DSHS says. Sometimes it can be as long as 25 days.

The disease is spread by sharing cups and utensils, as well as coughing and sneezing. Even those who have been vaccinated can be infected.

State health officials are still investigating a mumps outbreak in Johnson County, with 72 cases reported. Most of those involved are students.

