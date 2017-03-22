Nurse Practitioners ask lawmakers to loosen law on practice

(Photo: Sadeghi, Chris)

RICHARDSON, Texas -- When Martha Strong first opened her pediatrics practice at Children’s Clinic of Richardson 12 years ago, she shared a business relationship with a doctor. He was a physician and she was a nurse practitioner. Their two clinics were located just two blocks from each other.

Then the physician died unexpectedly and Texas law kicked in.

“The day he died, I had to stop practicing,” said Strong. “My ability to care for my patients did not change but, by the laws of Texas, I was not able to practice my profession.”

That is because Texas law requires Nurse Practitioners to have a Prescriptive Authority Agreement signed by a physician to practice. Texas Nurse Practitioners said such agreements can cost NPs up to $120,000. It is a financial burden some might not be able to meet, leaving them unable to practice and creating gaps in healthcare service especially in rural areas.

The need for a doctor-signed delegation agreement is one Texas Nurse Practitioners hope to eliminate in the 2017 legislative session. Some lawmakers are sponsoring bills which would grant NPs “Full Practice Authority,” something they already have in 22 other states, the District of Columbia, and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Turf war

“This doesn’t change our practice. We will do exactly what we do today. We are just eliminating a piece of paper,” said Elisha Featherston, a Nurse Practitioner with a doctorate degree in nursing practice.

Nurse Practitioners must complete nursing school and Masters or Doctorate level training. But past attempts to gain Full Practice Authority have failed amid opposition citing differences in expertise between NPs and MDs.

“We do feel they want us to stay at the status quo, but the status quo is not working for access to care for Texans,” said Featherston. “It is a restriction of trade. We feel we should be able to practice to our full training.”

The result is a turf war, of sorts. NPs want to use their training they already use to help fill in the gaps in healthcare while medical groups and organizations feel the designation agreement helps ensure the proper medical care for patients. The President of the Texas Medical Association told the Texas Tribune the “team care” approach is still the best way to serve patients.

Filling a need

Patients without insurance or those unable to meet high deductibles are not uncommon at the for-profit clinic where Juanita Zapata-Flint works as a registered nurse and a family Nurse Practitioner.

She sees an area where she would be able to help if given Full Practice Authority.

“It is like having your hands tied,” she said. “The limitations on our practice limit access to care. We could be doing so much more than what we are doing now.”

With FPA, Zapata-Flint said she would be able to do free clinics or provide lower-cost treatment to patients who have few places to go. Patients without insurance might be left with visits to the emergency room or small clinics they cannot afford.

“These patients do not have any place to go that will not cost them a lot of money. NPs can fill that gap for patients,” said Zapata-Flint.

She believes physicians could potentially be threatened by the idea of Full Practice Authority but says those fears are misplaced, as are concerns about quality of care.

“I know what my limits are. If I need to refer to a physician, I will refer.”

Losing nurses

Of the 254 counties in Texas, 185 have no psychiatrist coverage. That is a gap Maggie Lieser, a family and mental health Nurse Practitioner, would like to help fill.

“I have a supervising physician that has to be within 75 miles of my clinic.”

Even if the physician has no contact or knowledge of her patients, Lieser still must get permission to practice. She said that requirement leads to a lack of psychiatric coverage and children who need care but cannot get it.

“Psychiatrists are the only people allowed to write for their ADHD treatments,” said Lieser. “Without it, it leads to self-esteem problems and criminal activity.”

Full Practice Authority would allow NPs to go into those counties where coverage is scarce. But ironically, working without Full Practice Authority could ultimately lead to even larger gaps. One of the 22 states allowing NPs Full Practice Authority is neighboring New Mexico. In recent years, state leaders there have said they would like to recruit quality NPs from other state using the carrot of Full Practice Authority to lure them.

“I could go to New Mexico and setup shop, see children in rural areas and do the same thing I am doing now but without the red tape we have in Texas,” said Lieser.

Proposed Changes

Representative Stephanie Klick of Fort Worth is the sponsor for House Bill 1415. It would eliminate the need for the prescriptive authority agreements. Senator Kelly Hancock is supporting a similar bill in the Texas Senate.

Bills in past legislative sessions have been shot down for ideas it would change and expand the scope of practice of which NPs would be capable. Supporters of these bills maintain they will only eliminate the paperwork, costs, and red tape which keep NPs from using their training to fill the needs of healthcare in the state.

Copyright 2016 WFAA