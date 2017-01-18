Close Stopping the spread of germs at work Tips for staying healthy during the winter months. KAGS 6:46 PM. CST January 18, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Term Limits Proposed for Congress Healthcare Enrollment Ending 17th Ranked College Station Girls Wins on the Road Against Bryan Jeb Bush Speaks about the importance of governors More Stories President Bush moved to ICU; Mrs. Bush also hospitalized Jan 18, 2017, 12:50 a.m. Reducing office illnesses Jan 18, 2017, 7:21 p.m. Healthcare enrollment deadline approaching Jan 17, 2017, 5:01 p.m.