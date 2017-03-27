Study: Foam soap not as effective as liquid

(Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Foam soaps are quickly replacing traditional liquid soaps in hospitals, restaurants, schools, and other public places, but it might be time to reconsider.

According to a recent pilot study by American Journal of Infection Control, foam soaps may not be as effective as liquid soaps when it comes to killing germs and eliminating bacteria that can lead to infections.

“In this pilot study, when standard hand washing techniques were used — washing wet hands with one pump of foam soap for six seconds and drying with a paper towel for four seconds — the foam soap was not as effective as the liquid soap,” said Dr. Ozlem Equils at UCLA’s School of Medicine and the Miora Educational Foundation in Encino, California, in an email to Reuters.

Researchers conducted three separate experiments with two different over-the-counter brands of soap that can be found in grocery stores and pharmacies.

Experts suggest the foam soap may be less effective because it comes out of the pump as a later, whereas liquid soap later is built up in the handwashing process. Also, the amount of soap accumulated by a single pump of foam is “markedly less” than a single pump of liquid soap.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration “has recently banned the marketing of over-the-counter consumer antiseptic wash products containing antibacterial chemicals due to the concern over emerging antimicrobial resistance,” Equils noted.

The FDA has said it’s not clear that anti-bacterial soaps available to consumers are any more effective at preventing sickness than regular soap and water. The two brands of soaps in this study did not claim to be antimicrobial.

