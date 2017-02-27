Trader Joe's apple sauces recalled due to possible glass contamination

Before you pack that lunch this morning there's a food recall to know about.

Manzana has issued a voluntary recall of its unsweetened apple sauces because they could contain pieces of glass.

The three types of apple sauces were sold at Trader Joe stores around the country, including Texas.

The affected products are Trader Joe's Unsweetened and Organic Unsweetened and Trader Joe's First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce.

They have best by dates from December, October, and August of next year.

Customers can return the apple sauce to Trader Joe's for a refund.

(© 2017 KENS)