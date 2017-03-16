Vasectomies peak during March Madness

This is a busy time of year for many urologists who perform vasectomies. (Photo: KTVB)

MERIDIAN - March Madness is underway and a new study shows there is actually a loss, to the tune of $2 billion, in productivity in the workplace.

However, one type of business welcomes this time of year to boost revenue. Many urologists see a double digit increase in the amount of men coming in to get a vasectomy. It is a quick procedure that keeps men off of their feet and on the couch for a couple of days.

"I imagine my wife would have a hard time with me watching four straight days of basketball, but I kinda have an excuse now," Rob Myklebust said.

Myklebust's excuse is that he's recovering from the elective surgery. A vasectomy, which prevents men from having kids or more kids.

"For two days post procedure men don't do anything at all. They literally lay around and use ice to keep the swelling down," Dr. Todd Waldmann with the Idaho Urologic Institute said.

Dr. Waldmann says on average they'll see anywhere from 15 to 30 appointments or procedures over a five-day period. A number that can increase during March Madness to more than 60.

"Year to year we have about a 25 to 50 percent increase in the number of vasectomies we do around March and April," Dr. Waldmann said.

"I just figured that it's as good a time as any if I have to sit around the house for two days and do nothing. I might as well as have that to keep me entertained," Myklebust added.

The institute has even had men call months in advance to schedule an appointment during March Madness. The institute is now catering to the influx in demand.

"We surmised that some of that was because of the NCAA basketball tournament. So we've done a promotion for a couple of years associated with that," Dr. Waldmann said.

The Urologic Institute has put together a survival kit, as they call it, that includes popcorn, nuts, a pizza delivery coupon, Boise Hawk tickets, a bag of peas, and a Boise State towel and bottle opener, among other things.

So why a vasectomy?

"It's less invasive than surgical producers for women and it's less expensive," Dr. Waldmann said.

A procedure, Dr. Waldmann says allows men to spend a couple days on the couch and watching college basketball.

"In the next couple of days how many games are you going to try and get in," KTVB asked?

"All of them," Myklebust answered.

