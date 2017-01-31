Hearne city council meeting take unplannes turn

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

HEARNE, Texas - What was supposed to be an insightful meeting, turned into a bit of uproar in the city of Hearne.

It was a packed room as Hearne residents awaited the results of a forensic audit report that was requested in early July, unfortunately it was information they never received.

The investigator Edmond Martin recommended the council first review the audit with an attorney prior to releasing it to the public.

The recommendation ultimately led Mayor Ruben Gomez to adjourn the meeting without the ruling of his fellow council members.

That didn't sit well with several council members or city residents who felt this information needed to be released.

As of now the report will remain sealed and in the custody of Sage Investigations, LLC until the council determines their next course of action.

