H-E-B beef retailer recalls nearly 5,000 pounds of beef stew products

H-E-B store sign, file photo

Swift Beef Co. has recalled approximately 4,702 pounds of beef stew products after the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Tuesday that the products may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically plastic and metal.

The boneless beef stew items in question were produced on Dec. 13, 2017, according to FSIS.

The problem was discovered on Dec. 24, 2017, by the HEB grocery store chain in San Antonio, Texas, when they opened boxes containing the multi-vac packages.

That same day, HEB locked the sales of all stew meat from their registers and pulled all products from shelves in all the stores, FSIS stated in a press release.

According to a FSIS, the recalled items are as follows:

• Cases containing six 5-lb. bulk cryovac plastic bags containing fresh beef stew meat intended for HEB grocery store retailer re-package. The affected case code is 69404.



• Re-packaged various weight beef stew meat trays that also contain separately wrapped vegetables. The meat trays are marked with establishment 7231 on the side of the tray.



• Re-packaged various weight beef stew labeled as HEB brand: Beef Stew Meat Tenderized RP, Beef Stew Meat RP, Beef Stew Meat VP, Beef Stew Meat-CR VP, Beef Stew Meat Tenderized VP, Beef Stew Meat CP, and Beef Stew.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these recalled products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness is encouraged to contact a healthcare provider.

