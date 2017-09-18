2-year-old girl dies in SW Houston fire

Fatality reported at SW Houston apartment complex.

A 2-year-old girl has died during a three-alarm fire at an apartment complex, according to the Houston Fire Department.

HFD did not give any more specifics on the child's identity. Officials did say the girl's 5-year-old brother was in the house, but he was not injured.

The complex is located at 1700 block of Corporate near Westwood in SW Houston. A total of 20 apartment units were impacted and 12 units were completely destroyed.

According to HFD, the fire broke out shortly after 2 p.m. and lasted about an hour. One firefighter was taken to hospital for observation. The cause of the fire is unknown.

HFD working a 3 alarm fire in West Houston pic.twitter.com/d87eAsX6E4 — Houston Fire Dept (@cohoustonfire) September 18, 2017

