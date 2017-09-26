High water strands workers in South Texas

(Photo: Riess, Rebekah)

LA SALLE COUNTY, Texas – Heavy rains caused high water at a work site Wednesday morning causing several workers to become stranded.

According to a La Salle County spokesman, La Salle County Fire, EMS and Police are all heading to the location to help with an evacuation.

Officials do not have an exact number of workers at the location or if anyone has been injured.

KENS 5 has a team en route to La Salle County. This is a developing situation and will be updated when more information is made available.

© 2017 KENS-TV