Holistic healing is a growing trend in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas - As the face of health care has changed in the past decade, so have the practices. Which is why the Conscious Cooperative of the Brazos Valley strives to provide the community with additional forms of healing for the mind and body.

"When we go to the doctor our expectation is to get ourselves fixed instead of tuning into healing," said Sheng Zhen Gong instructor Lisette Templin.

Essential oils, body movement, crystals and aerial yoga are some of the holistic treatments the group believes can help with illnesses, diseases and even stress.

The various modalities each member of the group practices, is a different form of healing for the body and can be practiced by people of all ages.

"I've had two and three year olds in here and I have had 84 year old women in here and they have all enjoyed it, it's alot of fun," said aerial yoga instructor Bonnie Reed

The Conscious Cooperative will be hosting a holistic fair in Bryan this weekend, featuring over 50 vendors who specialize in various forms of holistic healing.

(© 2017 KAGS)