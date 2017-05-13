Homan Finds Peace in Texas A&M Baseball After Mother's Death

It's Mother's Day weekend, that special time of the year where we all let mom know exactly what she means. For Texas A&M shortstop Austin Homan, Mother's Day has taken on a bigger significance this year.

Tragedy struck the Homan family in October, but with Texas A&M baseball and the Aggie spirit, Homan has gotten through one of life's biggest curve balls.

KAGS Sports Director Colin Deaver has Homan's story.

© 2017 KAGS-TV