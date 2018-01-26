Three children killed in house fire in Killeen

Photo: Family Member (Photo: Custom)

KILLEEN - Three children were pronounced dead after a fire tore through a home in the 3100 block of Jason Cove in Killeen.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke confirmed the three kids had died and said an autopsy had been ordered. The mother of the children identified them as 6-year-old Chasity Armstrong, 5-year-old Khaliyah, and 3-year-old Tristan.

They were pronounced dead at 1:33 p.m., 1:37 p.m., and 1:38 p.m., according to a Killeen Police spokesperson.

A witness said two adults were home with the three children at the time.

According to the Associated Press, Cory Harrington said he lived in the home with his nephew, his nephew's fiancee and their three children.

Harrington's nephew was not home at the time, the Associated Press reported.

Officials confirmed that one person was treated at the scene and another person was transported to Metroplex Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The person who was transported to the hospital, believed to be the mother, has since been released.

"I was woken up at a big banging on the door and Audrey, the mother, saying that her house was on fire and I went into action and, you know, I tried to go around the side and get the babies and then tried to go inside but we couldn't," neighbor Mechelle Snider said.

Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft released this statement Friday evening regarding the tragic loss:

The Killeen Independent School District (KISD) has learned of the loss of two elementary school aged students who were enrolled in the district. We express our deepest sympathies to the family. KISD will have counseling support teams available to speak with students and staff. These teams will provide small group and/or individual counseling for as long as needed. Again, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family during this difficult time.

Five fire engines responded, but the home was completely destroyed.

A crime scene unit was still on the scene early Friday afternoon. The Killeen Police Department said fire investigators were taking the lead in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Editor's Note: There were initially conflicting reports regarding the last names of the children. The last name has been corrected.

