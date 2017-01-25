Human Trafficking in Texas

SAN ANGELO, TX - It's Human Trafficking Awareness Month -- and it does happen here. Senora Scott shines a light on just how many victims of human trafficking there are in the Lone Star State.

Human trafficking. Another name for it: slavery. People of all ages, races, religions, being sold to work or sold for sex.

According to a new study by the University of Texas, in Texas alone, there are an estimated 313,000 victims of human trafficking. And of those, around 80,000 are minors.

"Most figures are going to tell you that 80 percent of the human trafficking that goes on is sex trafficking,” Captain Brian Baxter, with the Criminal Investigations Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said.

Human trafficking and human smuggling often get confused. Human trafficking doesn't always mean a person it getting transported somewhere; it's about exploiting that person and making a profit from it.

"Slavery."

Human trafficking victims can be anyone.

"Many people still envision some foreign-born person being sold on a stage at a live auction, rather than a 16-year-old American girl from the suburbs being sold into sex trafficking,” Baxter said.

Exhibit A: 43-year-old Irick O’Neal, found guilty of trafficking a child for sex. This case was not in some other part of America. This happened in Midland. O’Neal used backpage.com to place a sex ad. Investigators responded to the ad and were waiting in an Odessa hotel room when the young girl arrived. O’Neal was waiting on her in the parking lot.

"What, historically, people refer to as a 'hooker' or a 'prostitute,' we need to pay attention to that because that is very likely sex trafficking,” Baxter said.

This isn't the first time backpage.com has been used to promote sex trafficking. The adult website is being investigated by the Attorney General's Office and the Dallas headquarters has already been raided.

According to the AG’s office, backpage.com has also invoked their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination during a congressional hearing in Washington D.C. In a statement, Attorney General Ken Paxton said: "Profiting at the expense of countless innocent victims by allowing them to be exploited for modern-day slavery is unacceptable.”

Awareness and education are two things the Texas DPS is using to combat this problem. Not only with their troopers, but with the public, reminding parents to keep track of their kid's social media and app usage. Also elaborating on the "pimps" and how they pick their victims.

In my interview with Captain Baxter, he told me there are generally two types of pimps: the gorilla pimp, who uses all force all the time; and the Romeo pimp, who plays to the emotions, buys gifts, pays compliments and pays attention to the victim.

"We've had cases where it's something as simple as a hamburger at McDonald's was enough to win the heart of a girl who was then dragged into sex trafficking,” Baxter said.

Then, the victims are trained or "groomed" by their captors -- often times feeling as if they can never get away or get out.

"Whether it's showing flesh in a picture and sending it over the internet, or engaging in a sex act... then often times, pimps will use that to shame the person, 'I'll tell your parents about this picture you sent me if you don't do this,' which is the next level,” Baxter said.

There are some things you can do. Stay aware of your surroundings. Truck stops are a common place to see human trafficking. If something doesn't feel right or look right, go with the old saying, "If you see something, say something."

"Go ahead and air on the side of caution and report it because you might be the only chance that person has of being rescued,” Baxter said.

If you see anything suspicious, call 9-1-1 if it's an emergency. But you can also report suspicious behavior at www.iwatchtx.org.

(© 2017 KIDY)