Importance of police protective armor

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas - Every officer in Bryan and College Station receives a department issued ballistic vest to wear on patrol.

Body armor is mandatory for every law enforcement agency in Brazos County and each officer is custom fitted for the protective gear upon joining the force, however this is not standard everywhere.

In fact, according to a survey by the Bureau of Justice Statistics nearly 30 percent of police departments don't require their officers to wear protective gear.

I had the opportunity to speak with Chief Deputy Sheriff Jim Stewart of the Brazos County Sheriffs Office, to find out the importance of why officers are required to wear the gear on a daily basis.

"My concern is the well being of our deputies, that they are safe, and that they have the protection they need so they can go home at the end of their shift and not worry about being harmed," said Stewart.

The standard body armor is around six pounds but with the additional protection can get as heavy as 25 pounds all worn for a 12 hour shift.

If you are wondering price, it typically cost one thousand dollars to suit an officer with protective gear.

