Driver dies after big rig crashes into Fort Bend Co. restaurant

Big rig crashes into building in Fort Bend County. Photo: Major Chad Norvell

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - The driver of a big rig has died after the truck crashed into a restaurant.

Deputies say they believe the crash was caused by a medical issue that the driver was experiencing. Three other people were also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. in the 7300 block of the Grand Parkway.

Fortunate they were not open for lunch. Opens at 1100. Shogun Restaurant pic.twitter.com/FIlBoKK64M — Major Chad Norvell (@chad_norvell) October 26, 2017

Air 11 over a big rig crash in Fort Bend County.

