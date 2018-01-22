'Selling Girls' investigation to be featured on 'Megyn Kelly TODAY'

TEGNA’s digital-first investigation into sex trafficking, “Selling Girls,” will be the inspiration for a special episode of NBC’s Megyn Kelly TODAY.

Tuesday’s episode of the show will feature reporting on the epidemic of sex trafficking in the United States, interviews with a survivor, and a man who admits to being a buyer.

Kelly said TEGNA’s “Selling Girls” led to Tuesday’s special.

“Your reporting on this has been gripping. And really importantly, caught our eye,” Kelly said. “It sparked our interest and we’re trying to … expand the discussion.”

The episode will air on Tuesday Jan. 22 at 9 a.m., and you can see more on the Selling Girls topic on kagstv.com.

