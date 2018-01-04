Jaguars selling teal burgers, beer at Sunday's playoff game

Photo provided by Delaware North

JACKSONVILLE, FL — The Jaguars will be taking their team colors to a whole new level for Sunday's Wild Card game against the Bills.

While Jacksonville fans will be decked out in teal-colored Jags gear, they'll be able to consume teal burgers, beer and ice cream, too. Delaware North, which provides the food and drinks at in Jacksonville's EverBank Field, has added the teal items to its new playoff menu.

Take a look at the colorful menu items.

Beer

Photo provided by Delaware North

Burger

Photo provided by Delaware North

Ice Cream

