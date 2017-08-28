KAGS
Joel Osteen, Lakewood Church face criticism for not serving as Harvey shelter

Aaron Hepker, KHOU 11:50 PM. CDT August 28, 2017

HOUSTON - Joel Osteen, pastor of Houston's Lakewood Church, is responding to social media criticism for not opening the church's doors to victims of Hurricane Harvey and the floods that followed.

The church, which can hold more than 15,000 people, posted a message to social media on Sunday saying it was inaccessible due to flooding and couldn't serve as a shelter.

The pastor faced backlash when pictures appeared on social media claiming there wasn't any flooding in or around the megachurch.

But pictures - reportedly from inside the church - tell a different story, showing flooding inside the structure.

On Monday night, the church announced it would work with local officials to collect supplies for flood victims.

