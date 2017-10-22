Deputies: Teen shot in the chest while 'playing a game'

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting incident involving teenagers in Lincoln County.

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to a mobile home park on Campground Road around 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies say about five teens were playing a game they described as, "trying to get through the door of a mobile home." A 15-year-old male was entering the mobile home when a 14-year-old male fired a shot from a 12-gauge shotgun, according to deputies.

The blast grazed the 15-year-old's chest, went through the wall of a mobile home and into an outbuilding. There were no adults at the residence when the incident took place.

The 15-year-old was rushed to a hospital before being released to his family. Deputies say a local juvenile justice office has been notified of the incident.

