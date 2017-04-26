Kirk Merritt Removed from Texas A&M Football Team

Three weeks after the story of Texas A&M receiver Kirk Merritt exposing himself to two female tutors was exposed, Merritt is no longer with the Aggies.

As first reported by Travis Brown of the Bryan-College Station Eagle, Merritt was removed from the team on Monday. The university confirmed Wednesday that he had been taken off the roster.

A transfer from Oregon, Merritt has plead not guilty to two charges of indecent exposure in which he is accused of exposing and touching himself in front of two A&M tutors last October. He was arrested and suspended on November 8, but the suspension was lifted in February after a university conduct investigation.

Merritt went through spring drills, but did not play in the spring game. Head coach Kevin Sumlin has not commented on the matter and was on his way to the NFL Draft in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Merritt's attorney Rick Davis released this statement after Texas A&M removed Merritt from the roster:

Obviously, we are disappointed that the University would remove Kirk from the Texas A&M Football team, apparently in response to recent negative publicity about his charges.

The University’s disciplinary process was thorough. After the initial hearing, Kirk was exonerated of all allegations of sexually exploitative conduct. He went through a second hearing where he was found responsible for negligently exposing himself without any finding of any intent for sexual gratification.

In short, he was found responsible by the University for what is equivalent to Disorderly Conduct under the Texas Penal Code – a Class C misdemeanor. After sanctions were meted out in a process that was fair and provided both Kirk and the complainants due process, the University decided to add another sanction because of negative publicity.

We are subpoenaing records from the disciplinary proceedings and expect that we will be able to show that the complaining witnesses both acknowledged that they had no evidence that Kirk had any sexual intent when he repeatedly scratched his genitals.

It is sad that Kirk’s fate is being determined by public opinion without regard for due process.

