Ku Klux Klowns hung from a tree in a public Richmond park

Ku Klun Klowns made by the activist group Indecline were placed in a public Richmond park on September 7, 2017 (Photo: Courtesy of Indelined)

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- Ku Klux Klown effigies were hung from a tree in Richmond's Bryan Park Thursday morning.

According to WRIC, the park was closed down while Richmond police removed eight figures dressed as clowns in Ku Klux Klan robes from a tree.

The group called Indecline claimed responsibility for hanging the Klowns. One figure had a sign around its neck saying: "If attacked by a mob of clowns, go for the juggler -- Indecline."

Indecline also created a video showing how the klowns were made and hung from the tree.

The group said it chose Richmond because of its legacy as the capitol of the Confederacy. The group is protesting the "White Nationalist uprising in the United States."

Indecline also is responsible for the series of nude, life-sized Donald Trump sculptures that appeared across the country in Los Angeles, Seattle, New York City, San Francisco, and Cleveland.

