Las Vegas shooter had ties to North Texas, records show

MESQUITE, Texas -- The man police say is responsible for killing at least 59 people and injuring more than 500 in our nation's worst mass shooting once lived in North Texas.

Records link 64-year-old Stephen Paddock to a home in Mesquite, Texas on Keswick Lane. WFAA spoke with the current homeowner, who said she bought it from Paddock in 2010.

Neighbors say they often saw a semi truck parked outside the home, believing Paddock to be a truck driver. They said he kept to himself and was quiet when he lived there.

Jeff Bell lives a few doors down from where Paddock lived and said Monday it was remarkable how little he remembered his neighbor.

"You’d think for being as tight of a neighborhood as we are, it says something that we really don’t know that much about this guy," Bell said.

Just a few blocks over, Dallas County property records indicate Paddock owned another home on Clear Lake Ln until 2009.

George Huertas lives nextdoor and says an older woman he described as Paddock's mother was his neighbor for several years.

"I would see his brother (Eric) and he would talk," Huertas said. "But not Stephen. He wasn't a friendly person I guess, not very social."

Over at the Mesquite Metro Airport, Paddock owned at least one aircraft that airport director Cynthia Godfrey says he flew from 2007 to 2010.

"I remember the people who are trouble makers who give us a hard time, this person never did,” Godfrey told WFAA.

Records also link Paddock to an apartment complex in the 4800 block of Via Ventura in Mesquite.

Priscilla McBride, a longtime tenant, said Monday that Paddock owned the Central Park Apartments for several years and even lived above the main office with his mother before selling the property and moving out of Texas in 2011.

Mesquite Police said Monday the agency had no contact or interaction with Paddock while he lived in North Texas.

Paddock was living in a retirement community in Mesquite, Nevada, about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas, at the time of the shooting.

Police say he booked a room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, then fired shots on about 20,000 people below who were enjoying a performance by Jason Aldean during a three-day country music festival.

© 2017 WFAA-TV