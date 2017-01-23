Courtesy-- Little Elm Police Department

LITTLE ELM, Texas -- Dozens of law enforcement families are making sure Detective Jerry Walker's family will be fed and cared for during this difficult time.

Lailani Rumfield with the America's Defenders Foundation started a meal train where law enforcement officers' wives can sign up to make dinners for Walker's four children. As of Sunday they're booked out for six weeks.

"The response has just been incredible to see this outpouring from the community," Lailani said.



Detective Walker, 48, was killed Jan. 17 when a man began shooting at officers in the 1400 block of Turtle Cove in Little Elm.

Lailani is an LEO wife. She and her husband Mike started America's Defenders Foundation last year, a non-profit dedicated to supporting the families of fallen officers and disabled veterans.

"The last year was rough. In our first three months we supported 11 families just in North and Central Texas," Mike said.

Now the couple is working with their foundation to support Walker's family. In addition to the meal train, they're organizing fundraisers at North Texas restaurants where owners will donate proceeds to support the Walker family. For information on upcoming fundraisers, head to the non-profit's Facebook page.

"We just keep pushing through all of in the law enforcement community, because I know my brothers and sisters would do the same for me if my day ever came," Mike said.

While many people reach out in the immediate days after a tragedy, Mike and Lailani say the law enforcement community is unique because it's there for life.

"It's not about us, there are so many people like us who just want to help," Lailaini said.

The Rumfields say they haven't stopped taking calls since last week, hearing from other LEO families who want to do whatever they can to help. While the life of an officer is dangerous, it also comes with an extended family who all know about the thin blue line.

(© 2017 WFAA)