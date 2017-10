A crowd booed and shouted at Richard Spencer as he spoke at the University of Florida PHOTO: Juliette Dryer, First Coast News

First Coast News has multiple crews in Gainesville to cover the events at the University of Florida surrounding a speech by White Supremacist Richard Spencer.

During his speech at the Phillips Center, the majority of the crowd stood and booed him, chanting slogans like "Go home Nazi" and "F-- you Spencer".

Follow the latest from our crews there below.

