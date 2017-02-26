KAGS
LIVE BLOG: The Oscars!

KHOU.com , KHOU 7:36 PM. CST February 26, 2017

LOS ANGELES- It's movie's biggest night!

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Nominated films include La La Land, Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea and more. Denzel Washington, Ryan Gosling and Andrew Garfield are a few of the men nominated for best actor. Best actress nominees include big names like Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman and Ruth Negga. 

The 89th Annual Academy Awards is airing live on ABC starting at 7:30 p.m. EST

If you can't watch the show on television, no worries! Check out our  LIVE blog below: 

-----------------

6:25 p.m. Nicole Kidman graces the red carpet in a nude gown. 

 

 

5:46 p.m. Octavia Spencer is looking stunning! 

 

 

4:45 p.m. Ruth Negga arrives in a red gown! 

 

 

4:30 p.m. Stars begin to arrive at the Oscars Red Carpet. 

 

