LIVE BLOG: The Oscars!

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Felicity Jones attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES- It's movie's biggest night!

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Nominated films include La La Land, Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea and more. Denzel Washington, Ryan Gosling and Andrew Garfield are a few of the men nominated for best actor. Best actress nominees include big names like Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman and Ruth Negga.

The 89th Annual Academy Awards is airing live on ABC starting at 7:30 p.m. EST

If you can't watch the show on television, no worries! Check out our LIVE blog below:

6:25 p.m. Nicole Kidman graces the red carpet in a nude gown.

Nicole Kidman hits the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/FAdvzAMy7b — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 27, 2017

5:46 p.m. Octavia Spencer is looking stunning!

4:45 p.m. Ruth Negga arrives in a red gown!

Ruth Negga's arrived to the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/tsAGGbFWgS — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 26, 2017

4:30 p.m. Stars begin to arrive at the Oscars Red Carpet.

