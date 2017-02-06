Local dance team lights up Super Bowl LI halftime show

BRENHAM, Texas - They've danced in front of hundreds at sporting events, but this past weekend the Brenham College Treasures Dance Team performed in front of millions alongside Lady Gaga during the Super Bowl LI halftime show.

"It was a really cool surprise, I started screaming," said team co-captain Karen Ruvalcaba.

They first learned they would be performing in December and say they were shocked but had to began preparing for the big day soon after.

"We practiced for two weeks straight every other day, for six hours a day," said team co-captain Mackenzie Skrla.

Although the practices were long and strenuous, the team says it was all worth it in the end and fortunate for the opportunity of a lifetime.

"It was so cool because she interacted with us a lot and not many artist would do that and take the time out to thank us. So that was pretty cool," said team co-captain Karina Ruvalcaba.

The dance team weren't the only ones from Blinn that got to perform alongside Lady Gaga during the halftime show. They were also joined by the Blinn College Cheerleading team and the Blinn College Band.

