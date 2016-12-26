Local museum strives to bring awareness to Kwanzaa

BRYAN, Texas - Christmas may be over but the holiday celebrations are still under way.

December is a month filled with holiday and gift giving traditions. We often here of Christmas and New Year’s Eve, but the Brazos Valley African American Museum is striving to bring more awareness to the less publicized cultural celebration, Kwanzaa

Today is the first day of Kwanzaa, a celebration that began in the U.S. in 1966 and honors the African heritage.

Doctor LaVerne Young-Hawkins, a retired Texas A&M professor who also volunteers at the museum, has celebrated Kwanzaa for the past 30 years.

"Each day during the week of Kwanzaa, which is December 26 ending on January 1, a candle is lit that represents the seven principles of Kwanzaa," said Young-Hawkins.

In the Kwanzaa celebration today represents ujoma, or unity, and a single black candle is lit. In the days to follow self-determination, purpose and creativity are other principles that will be represented by the candles of red and green hues.

Come Wednesday, the museum will celebrate ujima, which means collective work and responsibility.

"These principles we practice are principles we want practiced all year long. Creativity and leaving our community a better place than we found it," said Young-Hawkins.

For more information on the Brazos Valley African American Museum's Kwanzaa celebration, you can visit their website or Facebook page.

