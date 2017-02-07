Suspect charged after DWI pursuit, officer-involved shooting

Javier Tinoco booking photo (Photo: Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN - The driver who police say struck an officer and led police on a pursuit early Monday morning has been identified as Javier Tinoco, 25.

The arrest affidavit for Tinoco states police saw him driving erratically along Springdale Road. The officer initiated a traffic stop, and Tinoco turned into the Dollar General at East 51st and Springdale before speeding away from the officer. Police noted in the affidavit an officer saw Tinoco throw a beer can out of his vehicle as he drove. Police Chief Brian Manley said Tinoco reached speeds of 80-85 mph while driving, and that the pursuit began around 12:40 a.m. Monday.

Police said Tinoco pulled into the cul de sac on Marks Circle off Springdale Road, and then back into a 19-year veteran of the department with the vehicle. A Manley said a 4-year veteran opened fire on Tinoco’s vehicle, but did not strike him and Tinoco fled the scene. The affidavit states Tinoco fled north on Springdale road at approximately 90 mph, and was taken into custody near Loyola and Bridgewater after spike strips were deployed. While searching his vehicle, police said they found an unopened 24-ounce beer in his vehicle.

The affidavit said Tinoco made several statements to the effect that he didn’t stop because he had prior DWIs. Police noted he was uncooperative during a field sobriety test and admitted he drank “a few” downtown when he was arrested for DWI. The affidavit added Tinoco has two prior DWI convictions in Travis County in July 2015 and January 2016.

Tinoco has been charged with felony DWI, evading arrest/detention with vehicle and aggravated assault against a public servant. Travis County Jail records show bond has been set at a combined $103,000, but bond is not listed for the aggravated assault and evading arrest charges.

The officer who was injured was taken to a hospital and has since been released, Manley said. He added the 4-year veteran who fired on the suspect’s car is on administrative leave during the investigation.

(© 2017 KVUE)