10 year old girl dies during the Caldwell Rodeo

CALDWELL, Texas - The Caldwell rodeo community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

10 year old Piper Faust was killed in a freak accident over the weekend after her horse landed on her.

"The horse, it got excited and it went up and fell back on top of her, and just left her in her favorite place," Layne Faust, her older brother said.

Piper has dedicated the last 5 years of her young life to the rodeo, barrel racing. And if there is one thing that her family will remember her by, it's her sweet little smile.

"Just how easy it was for her to get along with everybody, if you were in a bad mood, it was impossible to be in one around that little girl, as soon as she walked through that room, your mood changed, her whole persona everything about her was lifted," Layne said.

The Faust family has had a major out pouring of support from not only the Caldwell community but the rodeo family as well.

"She touched so many lives when she was here, even in her passing, her spirit has fled across the country and she has touched so many lives," Layne said.

