10th Annual 50 Men Who Can Cook event this Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The College Station ISD Education Foundation will host its 10th Annual 50 Men Who Can Cook event on Friday.

The fundraiser, which benefits CSISD teachers and students, will feature 68 celebrity chef booths including College Station Police Chief Scott McCollum, A&M Consolidated High School Football Coach Lee Fedora and KAGS news anchor Zac Summers.

"We're especially excited this year because it's our 10th Anniversary of 50 Men Who Can Cook," said CSISD Education Foundation Executive Director Teresa Benden. "Because of the overwhelming support of our community through this event the past 10 years, we hit a huge milestone this past fall awarding our $1 millionth in teacher grants to the district."

50 Men Who Can Cook is Friday, February 3, 2017 from 6:30-9:30 pm at the Brazos County Expo. Tickets, which include food and alcohol, are $60 each. For more information about the event, click here

