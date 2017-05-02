12 mobile clinics get shipped around the world

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - One student run organization is heading to Austin on Wednesday to be recognized for their efforts.

The group is called BUILD, and they have constructed 12 medical clinics to be shipped around the world.

The number 12 is of course in honor of the fallen Aggies in the 1999 bonfire.

While that was a tragedy in itself, saving lives is the motivation behind their efforts.

"The bonfire was a tragedy, and in those remembrance of the students who lost their lives, we are trying to give back in a positive way," Amanda Wolken, CEO of BUILD said.

8 medical clinics have already been shipped out, the other 4 are ready to go and will be shipping out this month and in June.

The final four destinations are Iraq, Bolivia, Cambodia and The Dominican Republic.

