12 people arrested in Madison County drug sting

MADISON COUNTY, Texa -- Twelve people were arrested following an undercover drug operation in Madison County.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office arrested the individuals for selling illegal drugs, according to a press release. Investigators found methamphetamine, marijuana and prescription drugs.
The individuals arrested include:
- Francis Porter Turner
- Richard Wheaton
- Cameron Wheaton
- Lee Taylor
- Edward Wayne Schuenemann
- Jason Wayne Brown
- Glynn Shiflet
- Joshua Simpson
- Travisance Smith
- Randall Utz
- Melanie Kay Mikeska
- Nicholas Lee Richardon
All arrested were booked into the Madison County Jail and charged with delivery of controlled substances.
The Madisonville Police Department, the Department of Public Safety and the Madison County District Attorney's Office assisted in the months-long operation.
(© 2016 KAGS)
