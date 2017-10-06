"12th Man Jesus" petition exceeds 10,000 signatures

It's not hard to search the World Wide Web and come across a story that catches your eye.

It's also not that hard to find a petition to "Get 12th Man Jesus to the front of the tunnel for the Texas A&M Vs. Alabama Football Game."

Sign the petiton to get 12th Man Jesus to lead the Ags onto Kyle Field on Saturday https://t.co/HBmdTKj6HU pic.twitter.com/RVZ3l3ZKeE — Luke Armstrong (@luke98armstrong) October 4, 2017

Yes, you read that right. A petition was started to get a man dubbed "12th Man Jesus" to the front of the Tunnel for the A&M game Saturday when the Aggies take on Alabama.

The petition was started by Chris Patch, a friend of Sam Tomaso otherwise known as "12th Man Jesus."

While 10,000 signatures sounds like a lot it was no challenge for the A&M community to break.

The petition surpassed the 10,000 signature mark on Oct. 6 at 3:40 p.m. and is now headed for 15,000, but even with all those signatures the university has decided that "12th Man Jesus" will not lead the team into the game.

Didn't make this but now I'm officially hyped for this weekend #BTHObama #12thManJesus pic.twitter.com/OHxqRFr2h3 — Alex Kalin (@Alexkalin) October 4, 2017

I'm casually obsessed with #12thmanjesus bc he's a glorious combo of my 2 fav things:

1. Jesus

2. Being an Fightin' Texas Aggie — Kristen (@kristenleevire) October 1, 2017

© 2017 KAGS-TV