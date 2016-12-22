13 people arrested in Madison County drug sting

Courtesy: Madison County Sheriff's Office

MADISON COUNTY, Texa -- Thirteen people were arrested following an undercover drug operation in Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office arrested the individuals for selling illegal drugs, according to a press release. Investigators found methamphetamine, marijuana and prescription drugs.

The individuals arrested include:

Francis Porter Turner

Richard Wheaton

Cameron Wheaton

Lee Taylor

Tomeka Ware Johnson

Edward Wayne Schuenemann

Jason Wayne Brown

Glynn Shiflet

Joshua Simpson

Travisance Smith

Randall Utz

Melanie Kay Mikeska

Nicholas Lee Richardon

All arrested were booked into the Madison County Jail and charged with delivery of controlled substances.

The Madisonville Police Department, the Department of Public Safety and the Madison County District Attorney's Office assisted in the months-long operation.

