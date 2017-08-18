2 Brazos County deputy constables relieved of duties

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – Two Brazos County deputy constables have been relieved of their duties after an incident at the Texas World Speedway back in July.

Constable Donald Lampo of Brazos Valley Precinct 2 tell KAGS that both deputies violated a direct order by not wearing the required bullet proof vests.

This was during the Four Horseman Trailride and Campout on July 1, where officers were on the scene after reports of gunfire.

One of those deputies was a 30-year veteran of the force and opted to retire, the other and 8-year veteran who was terminated from his post.

