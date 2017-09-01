2 officers shot near downtown St. Louis

St. Louis police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that left two officers shot. (Photo: Jacob Long / KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Two St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers in a gang unit have been shot in downtown St. Louis, according to police sources.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 14th and Cass.

PHOTOS | Officer-involved shooting north of downtown

The conditions of the officers is currently unknown, but sources say both officers were shot in the leg with an assault rifle.

Police said one of the officers shot is a man, the other is a woman. Both officers were reported in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Both officers have been taken to Barnes.

MORE: suspect still at large. Heavily armed @SLMPD officers just loaded up into armored SWAT vehicle at 14th/Cass @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/N8nwO195N6 — Jacob Long (@JacobLong_KSDK) September 1, 2017

Two officers were shot at 14th and Cass. They are both stable at the hospital. Suspect is at large. More info to come. — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 1, 2017

I've just arrived on scene. Waiting to get update from @SLMPD. Heavy presence near Preservation Square apartments @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/qL9bfhBMLC — Jacob Long (@JacobLong_KSDK) September 1, 2017

The suspect is at large.

Moments after the two officer were shot, a woman was also shot nearby, in the 1400 block of Ninth Street. Officers say she's listed in critical condition. It's unclear if the two shooting scenes are connected.

