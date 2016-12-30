2016: Biggest stories in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas - It's been a year filled with ups and downs, a heated election and even protests.

But in the Brazos Valley, several stories stole the headlines and got people talking.

Tornadoes and flooding hit areas of Bryan and Navasota hard. More than 150 homes were damaged in the storms.

A Bryan community was devastated after a crash caused by an alleged drunk driver killed Fabian Guerrero and his unborn son. His wife, Kristian, was also injured in that crash.

In October, a Texas A&M student crashed into the back of a police car while allegedly taking a topless Snapchat selfie for her boyfriend. She was taken to jail for driving while intoxicated.

A restaurant in Bellville renamed itself the Trump Cafe to support the President Elect before the election.

Richard Spencer, the altright leader and a white nationalist visited Texas A&M. His arrival was met with protests and an Aggies United event.

