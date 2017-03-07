250 people in the Brazos Valley rally at the Capital

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - On Tuesday, 250 residents of the Brazos Valley went to Austin to voice their opinions on the high speed rail.

Small groups visited assigned legislators and said they won't be backing down anytime soon.

"Our concern is that the reality of this project is that it wont meet its financial goals clearly the Texas department didn't release any of its data," Ben Leman, chairman of the Texans against high speed rail said.

On the other side of things, Texas Central, the people building the high speed rail, say they have been working along side land owners and asking for their opinions.

Texas Central doesn't know what the exact route will be yet but they have six different options.

They are expecting the train to be built in the next 4 to 5 years.

