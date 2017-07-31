3 suspects caught after burglary attempt

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Three burglary suspects are now in custody after hours of searching.

Around 4:00 a.m. The College Station Police Department received a phone call from a man who said he heard noises outside his home. When he walked outside he saw 3 people breaking into his car who then fled and took off.

Police were on scene in 10 minutes and tried to pull over the vehicle that the three suspects were in for a traffic stop.

The suspects drove their car into the woods by the Utility Center off Graham Road and Birmingham and fled on foot.

CSPD caught one suspect immediately, and the second quickly after. Bryan PD's Canine Unit came to help track down the third suspect who was arrested a few hours later.

Lt. Steve Brock with CSPD told KAGS they arrested two 18-year-olds and one 17-year-old. All three are Bryan residents.

