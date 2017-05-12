5G network possibly coming to Bryan/College Station

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - An advanced wireless research will be tested in our area very soon.

In the College Station city council meeting last night, a researcher from Texas A&M went before the council to explain what this would do for the county.

"The need the city or in our case cities to be cooperative partners because they need sites to test it out," Karl Mooney said.

College Station has been picked as one of the sites to test a new 5G network. 400 million dollars has been set aside by the Obama administration for about 20 million to go to a few universities. Texas A&M is one of the ones in the running.

"We are taking a look at the university and giving Dr. Magnussen the go ahead to try and get us at least through the first step of the competition," Mooney said.

The National Science Foundation will be starting on the testing sites soon and will see if it can get through to the stage 2.

