75 new bikes on A&M's campus for students and community members

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A&M has teamed up with the company Zagster to offer bikes on campus.

The bikes have been available for the last two weeks, however, on Wednesday was the big launch where students could ask questions about how to actually use them.

The answer is a smart phone application. You download the Zagster app and in 3 simple steps you can rent a bike.

These white bikes aren't just for students either, members of the community can access them as well from any of the 10 different station located on campus.

"It's a healthy way of life and a sustainable way of transportation, and we have seen a future of generation students want more than one way to transport themselves then just a vehicle," Travis Reik with Zagster said.

There are 75 bikes available.

