911 currently unable to receive calls from AT&T customers

Source: MGN (Photo: Summers, Zac)

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas -- Multiple law enforcement offices are reporting that 911 is currently unable to receive calls from AT&T cell phone users.

The Brazos County 911 District confirms that it has received several reports from AT&T customers. Executive director of the district, Patrick Corley, says the agency has not be given an estimated time as to when the service will be restored.

The district is advising callers to use the following alternative numbers in case of an emergency:

(979)-764-3600 in the City of College Station

(979)-361-3888 in the City of Bryan and rural Brazos County.

Other Texas cities reporting AT&T wireless 911 connectivity problems (as of 7:30 p.m.) include Argyle, Arlington, Austin, Balch Springs, Bedford, Carrollton, Cedar Hill, Dallas, Corpus Christi, DeSoto, Duncanville, Farmersville, Fort Worth, Frisco, Highland Park, Keller, Mansfield, Mineral Wells, North Richland Hills, Plano, Prosper, Richardson, Southlake, Stephenville, University Park, Westlake and Wylie

AT&T statement on 911 issue:

We are aware of a service issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers and we’re working to resolve it as quickly as possible. We apologize for this inconvenience.

© 2017 KAGS-TV