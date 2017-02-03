A local family is making salsa with a purpose.

BRYAN, Texas - A local couple has found a way to give back to refugees using a Texas staple.

As many are whipping up their favorite recipes for Super Bowl Sunday, Carly and Dustin Bartee are busy preparing cases of salsa for a different purpose.

"We live in Texas, who doesn't love salsa," said Dustin.

Carly and Dustin knew that their simple gift of making something as simple as salsa could be used for something greater. Which compelled them to create Salsa 4 Syria.

"We knew this is something in our wheelhouse that we can do, and maybe people would join us and want to support people like we do," said Carly.

Carly and Dustin say they are overjoyed and thankful for the amount support they have received since starting Salsa 4 Syria, and not only the support from outside of their home but inside as well from their kids.

"What their [refugee children] life is like is not like our kids at all. So as a family, we need to think about these people and pray for them, but not stop there, because we can all pitch in and help make a difference in their lives. So it's really fun to have this kids be a part of it," said Carly.

Proceeds from the salsa benefits an organization called Preemptive Love that brings relief to families fleeing the war in Syria and Iraq as well as the Sara ( Syrian America Refugee Aid) Organization for refugees who have settled in Austin.

For more information on Salsa 4 Syria and how you can purchase the salsa you can search the hashtag #salsa4syria on Facebook.

