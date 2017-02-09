Affordable housing in College Station

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Mayor Mooney and the rest of City Council had a meeting on Thursday to discuss what is next for our area in regards to affordable housing.

Most low income or government assisted housing rents for around $850 a month for two bedrooms. A city survey over the summer found the average rent for a two bedroom apartment $1,079. For low income families, that could be a lot.

"When we speak to companies about wanting to come here and are considering coming here they say they need workers, well if there aren't affordable housing then there wont be anywhere for the workers to live," Mooney said.

Apartment complexes are now renting out one bedrooms to the college scene instead of revamping the complex into more family friendly. At the meeting on Thursday, the council would decide if private funds would cover the cost to build more affordable homes for families and seniors.

