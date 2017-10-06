Aggie alums to fly over Aggie-Bama game

College Station, TX-- Four A-10C 'Warthog' planes will make up Saturday's flyover at the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game. Two of the four pilots are former Aggies.

According to the Association of Former Students, the pilots are Maj. Tim "Scream" Mitchell '01, Maj. Ryall "Lupus" Meyer '05, along with Lt. Col. Brian "Custer" Kelly and Lt. Col. Bryan "Rivet" Nickola.

They're part of the 47th Fighter Squadron, based out of Davis-Monthan Air Force in Tucson, Arizona.

An A-10 'Warthog' is an iconic, fixed- wing plane. Developed in the mid-1970's, the plane has seen a resurgence in use in the war against ISIS.

