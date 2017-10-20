Aggie Korean War Veterans take Honor Flight

Members of the Aggie Corps of Cadets classes '50, '51 and '52 are heading to Washington D.C. for an all-Aggie Honor Flight.

Honor Flight is an organization that takes American Military veterans to visit the monuments built in their honor.

Eighteen former cadets who served in the Korean War will spend two days in our nation's capitol touring Arlington National Cemetery, the National Museum of the U.S. Navy, and the Korean War Memorial.

The men are joined by five current members of the Corps, and left Friday morning.





We’ve made it to the airport and are heading to security! Posted by Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets Association on Friday, October 20, 2017

Their flight is free of charge, sponsored by the Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets Association.

