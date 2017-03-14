Aggieland Outfitters Donating to Help the Panhandle

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - You have until Friday the 17th to donate supplies to help victims in the Panhandle.

Aggieland Outfitters have started a donation drive and are asking for water, fence and medical supplies and of course hay.

Already they have received several cases of water and more than 100 bales of hay. And because of the remarkable support from the state of Texas, the Panhandle is already over stocked.

"We are on a on call list and once they get through all of that, they will call us and we will head down there and give it to all the three locations," Web Director Allison Lara said.

A couple of co workers at the clothing store will drive the truck of supplies up on Friday.

