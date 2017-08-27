Aggieland Outfitters to offer 'BTHO Harvey' t-shirts

COLLEGE STATION, Texas-- Aggieland Outfitters will offer a "BTHO Harvey" shirt, starting Monday. All proceeds from the shirts will go to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The shirts will cost $12 and 100% of the profits will be donated to the American Red Cross.

Aggieland Outfitters will also hold a donation drive, collecting bottled water and non-perishable items, at their College Station location, 303 University Drive E.

In addition to the drive and shirt profits, the store's owners will be making a cash donation to the red cross.

