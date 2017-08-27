KAGS
Aggieland Outfitters to offer 'BTHO Harvey' t-shirts

Shayda Nazifpour, KAGS 7:48 PM. CDT August 27, 2017

COLLEGE STATION, Texas-- Aggieland Outfitters will offer a "BTHO Harvey" shirt, starting Monday. All proceeds from the shirts will go to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. 

The shirts will cost $12 and 100% of the profits will be donated to the American Red Cross. 

Aggieland Outfitters will also hold a donation drive, collecting bottled water and non-perishable items, at their College Station location, 303 University Drive E. 

In addition to the drive and shirt profits, the store's owners will be making a cash donation to the red cross.

